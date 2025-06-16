Morris, IL — State Senator Chris Balkema (R-Channahon), and Representative Jason R. Bunting (R-Emington), are hosting a free Fishing Derby for kids ages 12 and under. The event is free to attend and will include a water safety presentation, fishing fun, and prize giveaways.

“Events like this are what community is all about — getting kids outside, learning new skills, and making memories with their families. I’m proud to support programs that encourage youth to connect with nature and appreciate our state’s incredible natural resources,” said Senator Balkema.

When:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – Registration

9:10 a.m. – Water Safety Presentation by the Illinois Conservation Police

9:30 a.m. – Fishing Begins

11:30 a.m. – Prize Presentation

Where:

Heidecke Lake – Fishing Bank Area

6350 East Collins Road, Morris, IL

Details:

This family-friendly event is open to the public and designed to introduce kids to fishing in a fun and safe environment. Free admission, free snacks, and prizes will be awarded for:

Biggest Fish

Most Fish

Sportsman Award

For additional information about this event, please contact Senator Balkema’s Pontiac office at (815) 844-9179.