Red Cross issues advice to stay safe during extreme heat

Heat can be dangerous for anyone. Stay hydrated, stay cool and stay connected.

June 19, 2025 — Experts are warning that dangerously high temperatures are expected across the region. The American Red Cross urges everyone to take three critical actions to stay safe:

Stay hydrated by drinking a cup of water every hour, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. Stay cool by spending time in air-conditioned places. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center. Stay connected by checking on others and asking for help if you need it. Make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade.

“Knowing what to do to protect yourself and loved ones from extreme heat can save lives,” said Tony Lasher, Division Disaster Director. “We’re asking everyone to check on friends and neighbors, especially older adults, people with chronic conditions, outdoor workers and athletes. You could make all the difference by sending a text, making a call or knocking on their door.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO Remind everyone to drink water, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Aim for a cup of water every hour and encourage people to avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. Babies should be breast-fed or bottle-fed often. Fewer wet diapers or darker urine can be signs of dehydration.

Encourage athletes and outdoor workers to take breaks in the shade. They should drink a cup of water every 20 minutes and take frequent water breaks.

Help those without air conditioning find a safe place to go like a mall, library or cooling center. They can also take cool showers or baths to help cool off. Remind people to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes in light colors.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Never leave a child or pet alone inside a parked car, and make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade.

HEAT ILLNESS SIGNS Anyone can become ill during extreme heat if their body can’t cool down properly. It’s critical to act fast as some types of heat illness can be deadly.

Heat cramps are signaled by heavy sweating and muscle pain. Take action by stopping what you’re doing, resting in a cool place and slowly sipping water. Don’t drink if you feel sick, and get medical help if cramps last over an hour or you have heart problems.

Heat exhaustion is signaled by heavy sweating, weakness, cool and clammy skin, muscle cramps, dizziness, fainting, nausea or vomiting. Take action by stopping what you’re doing, resting in a cool place and slowly sipping water. Don’t drink if you feel sick. Loosen your clothes and place a cool wet cloth on your body. Get medical help if you don’t feel better, vomit or have heart problems.

Heat stroke is a deadly condition signaled by high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, confusion, headache, dizziness, fainting, nausea or vomiting. Call 911. Move to a cooler place, remove extra clothing and use a wet cloth or a cool bath to cool down. Don’t drink anything.

IF THE POWER GOES OUT When a heat wave and a power outage happen at the same time, it can be even more dangerous. Stay in air conditioning either at home or at a mall, library or cooling center. Keep an ice-filled cooler stocked with food, water and medicine, so that they don’t spoil. More information is available here.

Finally, download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for real-time weather alerts and heat safety information. Content is available in English and Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find both apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.











**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.