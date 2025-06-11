Offensive Woes Continue as Slammers Skid Hits Four

By: Ryan Paris

JOLIET, IL – The long shadows produced by summer sunsets at Slammers Stadium looked even longer today, because a Giant was on the mound.

We’re not talking about the kind from San Francisco or New York. No, this was a man who would tower over your average NBA player. The kind of guy who could reach things on the top shelf with ease.

The real monster on the Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-14), was their starting pitcher, 7-foot-2 James Boeree.

What the Giant had in height, he at times lacked in command. Boeree was mostly untouchable throughout his five inning start, but did allow six Slammers (13-14) to reach on walks.

And for a game between teams sitting in last and third to last in home runs, there was a surprising display of power.





**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Along with numerous fly balls hit to the warning track, the Mud Monsters’ Travis Holt, and the Slammers’ Jamie Smart, launched home runs.

After Holt’s two run shot in the second at bat of the game, Slammers pitcher Gunnar Kines allowed just one more across seven innings. That gargantuan effort gave the Slammers a chance to win the game.

But the headline was once again the Slammers’ inability to convert with runners in scoring position.

In the fifth inning, down 3-2, the Slammers had the bases loaded. Dylan Goldstein got a hold of a fastball from the behemoth on the mound, and with a colossal blast, sent the ball to the edge of the warning track. It died inches before it could blossom into a grand slam, instead being hauled in by Karell Paz.

Another opportunity presented itself in the seventh. The Slammers had a leadoff double from Liam McArthur and looked poised to tie the game.

But the ensuing batters only moved McArthur up 90 feet, marooning him at third as another golden opportunity passed them by.

Grayson Linderman escaped a jam in the eighth, presenting the Slammers with one more chance in the bottom of the ninth.

Chris Davis immediately capitalized, sending a single into left center to lead off the inning. He advanced into scoring position on a groundout.

Two chances to get the tying run in.

A spectacular diving grab by Mud Monsters outfielder Kyle Booker denied the first one off the bat of Antonio Valdez. It came down to Braylin Marine.

He smoked a ball into the ground, right back at the pitcher. The Slammers losing streak grew to four and plunged the team below .500.

Joliet looks to snap the skid tomorrow in the second game of the series. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

For information on season tickets, premium suites or group outings, please visit the Slammers’ official website at www.jolietslammers.com.