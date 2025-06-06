Odell KC Extravaganza June 28

The Odell Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Extravaganza Saturday, June 28, at the KC Hall.

Tickets are $50 each and include two chicken dinners with all the trimmings to be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and a chance to win cash prizes. Chicken dinners can also be purchased at the door.

The drawing starts at 7 p.m. Only 250 tickets will be sold.

Top prize is $2,000; second prize, $1,000; 3rd through 10th prizes, $100; 11th through 15th prizes, $50. Winners need not be present to win.

Tickets are available at Odell Bank and from any KC member.

assigned to work at the Extravaganza include Doug Abry, Joe Bartnik, Brian Cassady, Daniel Cassady, John Cassady, Kevin Cassady, Mike Cassady, Joe Cleary Jr., Joe Cleary Sr., Lee Cleary, Michael Cleary, Tom Doran, Mike Dwyer, Chuck Fogarty, Mike Fogarty, Casey Fraher, Tom Fraher, Frankie Legner, Kevin Mackinson, Ray Masching, Ron Masching, Myron McCaskey, Tony Noonan, Dan O’Lone, Randy Pagel, Craig Rebholz, Jim Rebholz, Don Ribordy, Paul Ribordy, Rich Ribordy, Don Stadel, Leo Stadel, Ed Stahler, Dan Sullivan, Terry Sullivan, Jerry Turner, Don Verdun, Dick Verdun, Steve Verdun, Ed Waldschmidt, and Jason Wolf. All other members are also welcome to assist as well.

A work night for members will be held Friday, June 27, at 6 p.m.