Norma Margaret O’Brien (née Masching), 86, of Reddick, IL, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2025.

She was born July 17, 1938, in Pontiac, IL, to the late Patrick and Alice (née Ehrhardt) Masching. On April 27, 1957, she married Donald O’Brien in Campus, IL, and together they shared a beautiful life until his passing.

Norma devoted many years of her career to Home Appliance in Kankakee, IL. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick and participated in the Council of Catholic Women, and a proud member of the Women of the Moose.

From 2004 to 2023, she enjoyed wintering in Florida, where she found joy in browsing antique shows and dancing whenever the opportunity arose. A highlight of her life was her trip to Ireland. Norma was well known for baking incredible pies—daily—for many years, a tradition cherished by all who knew her.

Norma is survived by her sons William (Cheryl) O’Brien, John O’Brien, and Patrick (Karen) O’Brien, all of Reddick, IL; and by her daughters, Melinda (Dan) Hogan of Buckingham, IL, and Mary Kay (Todd Gereaux) O’Brien of Essex, IL. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Matt and Laura Hogan, Will and Lauren Hogan, Jack Hogan, Mackenzie (Tom Molloy) O’Brien, Donnie (Melody) O’Brien, Connor O’Brien, Colleen (Garrett) Hodge, Jacqueline (Brandon) Prairie, Mason, Michael, and Matthew Gereaux, Kelsey (Mike) Donath, Ashley O’Brien, and Maggie O’Brien, as well as 9 greatgrandchildren. Surviving siblings include her brother, Bill (Donna) Masching of Cabery, IL; her sister, Ruth Schott of Herscher, IL; and her brotherinlaw, Paul O’Brien of Herscher, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Alice Masching; her beloved husband, Donald; her infant son, Donald Lawrence O’Brien Jr.; her brother, Ed (Lucille) Masching; her sisters, Rita (Marion) King and Lucille (Dennis “Mac”) Turner; and her brother-in-law, Kim Schott.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Norma’s caregiver, Susan Tjelle, for her loving kindness and compassionate care.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick, IL on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 3:00 PM. Inurnment will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus, IL. A Celebration of Life will follow inurnment, beginning at 5:00 PM at Station 343, Dwight, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women.

Arrangements have been entrusted to R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, IL.

To share memories or offer condolences, please visit Norma’s online guestbook at www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.