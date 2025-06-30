Eric “Rick” James Salzburg, 66, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 100 West Mazon Ave. Dwight, IL. 60420. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at the church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, Illinois. Hager Memorial Home, of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Rick was born on April 21, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. The son of Donald A. and Geraldine “Gerry” H. (Broza) Salzburg.

Rick is survived by his loving mother, Gerry Salzburg of Dwight, IL.; three siblings, Steven “Steve” J. (Lisa) Salzburg of Dwight, IL., Donald “Don” F. Salzburg of Saunemin, IL., and Suzanne “Suzi” G. Stadel of Tolono, IL.; his four nieces, Hannah (Jordan) Wind of Arnold, MO., Stephanie Salzburg of Battle Creek, MI., Katie (Trent) Balazi of Champaign, IL., Jillian Stadel of Tolono, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald A. Salzburg, his brother Larry D. Salzburg.

Rick loved his family and would help them in any way that he knew. Everyone went to him with problems that needed solving because they knew that he would make sure they were done right. He loved learning, had many hobbies, and always strived for the best way to do things. Good enough wouldn’t do. He will be tremendously missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him.

Memorial donations in Eric’s name may be made to the donor’s choice.

