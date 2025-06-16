Donald “Don” “Old Goat” Eugene Maynard, 78, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025, surrounded by his family at his home in Dwight, Il.

Donald was born on December 5, 1946, in White Hall, Illinois, the son of David Paul and Mardell (Kelly) Maynard. He was united in marriage to Bonnie May Teter on December 31, 1966 in West Virginia.

Donald is survived by his two children, Angela M. (Steve) Hensley of Dwight, Il., and LaDonna S. (Philip) Sipes of Palestine, Il.; his five grandchildren, Nicki (Devin Goodwin) Swartz, Amber Watters, Cody (Kelsey) Sipes, Rebecca (Luke) Bartosik and Holden Sipes; His thirteen great grandchildren; Kiley, Avery, Wyatt, Kenzi, Alaina, Addison, Paisley, Mylah, Gunner, Camry, Aubriella, Sterling, and bady girl due on his birthday; One brother Gary (late Alice) Maynard, and a sister Donna Kay (late Frank) Gyles and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Bonnie May Maynard; his three brothers, David Maynard, James “Jimmy” Maynard, and Brian “Keith” Maynard.

Daddy loved his family first and foremost. He was always there for us no matter what we needed. He enjoyed riding his Harley and built a custom-made bike that he was really proud of. He and mom took several trips during the summer to Sturgis, Florida, and wherever there was a run going on to support people in need and you could always find him tinkering in his garage with one of his many old cars. He was proud of all the work he put into his bikes and cars. He has helped many people in his lifetime, and it was an honor having him for a dad. He had a special friend, Jim Miller, that he liked to be with when out on the bikes. Dad enjoyed his job at Fox Center in the boiler room. He made many friends there and they tell me how great a man he was and how he would always do what they needed no matter how small the task. He loved all his grandchildren dearly and was so proud to be a Grandpa and Great Grandpa. In his last days of seeing his grandchildren, he would tear up and embrace their love. Family was the world to him, and he always took care of all of us in so many ways. He is going to be missed dearly, and we will always remember him when we hear the rumble of a Harley. Forever in our hearts and in our minds. We love “Old Goat”, that is what his biker friends called him, and everyone came to know him as in the biker world. Dad left this world to be with the love of his life, Mom. His legacy will live on through all the stories from the many friends he has made over the years, he loved them all. Heaven gained a wonderful angel; he will always be remembered for his kindness and helping others.

Memorial donation in Donald’s name may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or to the Shriner Children’s Hospital.

