Diane Lynn Seabert, age 78, of Dwight, IL, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, June 20, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service to celebrate Diane’s life will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, IL, with Pastor John F. Mueller officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9:30-11:00a.m. A private graveside ceremony for immediate family will be held at a later date at Round Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or a charity close to your heart.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is entrusted with the arrangements.

Diane was born on December 20, 1946, in Streator, IL, to Dale and Inez (Cook) Andersen. She married the love of her life, Dale L. Seabert, on April 12, 1969, at Zoar Community Church in Reddick, IL. Dale survives her in Dwight.

She is also survived by her beloved children: Kristine (Greg) Muir of Odell, IL, Robin (Art) Hamilton of Mahomet, IL, Rebecca (John) Pobloske of Itasca, IL, Justin (Anya) Seabert of Dwight, IL, and Adam (Liesl) Seabert of Ankeny, IA.

Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grandchildren: Connor (Cacee) Burke, Drew (Brandy Whitehead) Muir, Emily (Travis) Manley, Bryce (Carlye) Muir, Bradley Hamilton, Carter Pobloske, Caleb Muir, Rachel Burke, Logan Pobloske, Gabe Seabert, Ryker Pobloske, Liam Seabert, Walker Seabert, Emlyn Seabert, and Eleanor Seabert.

Great-Grandchildren: Jameson Muir, DJ Muir, Cooper Muir, Ellie Manley, and Talulla Burke.

She is also lovingly remembered by her sisters: Sharon (Don Wallen) Halpin, Janell (Bill) Satler, and Tammi Stone.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, one brother: Dennis Andersen, and her grandson: Jacob Hamilton.

Diane graduated from Reddick High School in 1965. She met Dale at a local dance after high school and didn’t believe that he lived only a few miles from her. They married a few years later and recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary together.

Her life on the farm fostered an immense love for animals of all kinds. Her menagerie over the years included dogs (Peppy, Buttons, Bocephus, Heidi, and more), cats, chickens, cows, horses, a mouse, a white rat, and even a pet skunk. She passed this deep compassion for animals on to her children, instilling in them the same gentle spirit.

Diane was also a gifted and passionate artist. Whether through oil or watercolor painting, ceramics, pottery, quilting, embroidery, or sewing, her creativity knew no bounds. She shared her talent generously—teaching and judging youth art projects in 4-H. In 2024, her work was honored with a feature in the “Echoes of Experience” art exhibit by the Livingston County Arts Council along with Chief Pontiac Chapter NSDAR—an achievement that brought her great pride.

A long-standing member of the Livingston County Home Extension and a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Diane found joy in community, fellowship, and giving back.

She also had a special love for the ocean. She and Dale cherished their annual winter escapes to Clearwater, Florida, where the call of seagulls, the crash of waves, the search for seashells, and sunsets over the pier filled her soul with peace and joy.

Above all, Diane loved her family. Being a full-time stay-at-home farmer’s wife and mother was Diane’s most treasured role. Her warmth, wisdom, and love will be deeply missed but never forgotten. The memories she created will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

