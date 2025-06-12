David Lee Murphy, age 62, of Dwight, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. He was born on September 24, 1962, in Kankakee, IL, to the late Billy Junior and Virginia (nee Curtis) Murphy.

David’s life was centered around the love he shared with his family and friends. On November 6, 1982, he married Janice Anderson in Dwight, IL. Their marriage was a beautiful partnership, a journey of mutual dreams, everyday joys, and unwavering commitment that grew stronger with each passing year. They spent 43 years of life together, building a partnership that spanned over four decades. Janice was truly his best friend and confidante.

David dedicated his life to hard work and public service. He spent his career as a lifelong truck driver, a profession he was deeply proud of. He especially loved hitting the open road in his Peterbilt semi, always looking forward to the next journey. His commitment to his community was evident through his years with the Dwight Fire Department and his significant 25-year tenure with the Livingston County Coroner’s Office, where his professionalism and compassion touched many lives.

Beyond his professional life, David made time for fun. He was happiest outdoors—whether it was on the golf course, out fishing, or patiently waiting for deer in the woods. And when it came to sports, he was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan. His greatest pleasure, however, came from being with his family, especially attending his granddaughters’ sports and school events, where he was always their biggest fan. He particularly loved attending semi-truck shows with his cherished friends.

David was the kind of guy who built lifelong friendships—true, steady, and filled with laughter. He shared decades of memories with his closest friends, David Marti, Bill Frickey, Mark Baker, Glenn Peters, Jim Hendrix, Dustin DeVore, Jay Patten and Eric Moore.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, cherished by his beloved wife, Janice, of Dwight, IL. His memory will forever be treasured by his devoted daughters, Liz (Steve) Pavlick of Streator, IL, and Amanda (Jason Garcia) Murphy of Dwight, IL. He is also survived by his dear honorary daughters, Brittney Lemons and Brandi Peters, and his dear sisters, Judy Hendrix of Herscher, IL, and Vicki (Don) Dickey of Peoria, AZ. He was a proud grandfather to his two granddaughters, Cadence and Megan, who brought immense joy to his life.

He was reunited in peace with his parents, his brother, Doug Murphy, and his two sisters, Diane Devore and Joy Murphy, who preceded him in death.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation at New Life Assembly of God on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to David’s family.

