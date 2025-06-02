The Norsk Museum in Norway, Illinois, kicks off its 2025 season on Saturday, June 7, with the Annual Taste of Norway Breakfast and Opening Day Cultural Events, celebrating Norwegian heritage through food, crafts, and festivities.

Two centuries ago, Cleng Peerson led the Sloopers, the first organized group of Norwegians, to America seeking religious freedom. Initially settled on land provided by New York Quakers near Rochester, they faced nine years of clearing dense forests for farming. Peerson then scouted better farmland in LaSalle County, Illinois, leading to the community’s relocation.

From 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., the Norway Community Building at 3656 E 2631st Rd, Sheridan, IL 60551 (off Rt. 71, opposite the Norway Store) will serve a traditional Norwegian breakfast, including fried Kumla, ham, chive-scrambled eggs, fruit cups, and fresh coffee. No tickets or reservations are needed; donations support the restoration of the historic Norway Temperance Hall.

From 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., the Norsk Museum opens with a vibrant display of Norwegian culture. Highlights include the Skagerrak Viking Ship on the lawn, Rosemaling demonstrations by Lynn Sove Maxson and Kathy “Kass” Mufich, stitchwork by Harriet Anderson Bower, and Krumkake-making by Myrtle Duvick. Kids can join a “How to Be a Viking” craft activity, while everyone can enjoy the Viking game of Kubb and Norwegian pastries from the Polar Star and Cleng Peerson lodges.

Run by volunteers and funded through donations and events, the non-profit Norsk Museum operates without tax support. It’s open June through October, Saturdays and Sundays, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., with group tours available by request during off-hours.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our heritage with the community,” said Dave Johnson, Norsk Museum Board President. “We invite stories, photos, artifacts, or volunteers to help preserve our legacy.”

Visit www.NorskMuseum.org or call Dave Johnson at (815) 343-5070 for details. Join the Norsk Museum on June 7 for a day of tradition and Norwegian pride.