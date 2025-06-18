The MVK Area Senior Citizens met June 17, 2025 at the Mazon American Legion building.

Euchre began at 10:30 a.m. Lunch was served to 24 people at noon being catered by Upper Crust of Yorkville and Lisa with CNN (Community Nutrition Network). Pre-meal prayer was given by Nancy Johnson. Dinner was meatloaf, salad, green beans, garlic bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pudding.

After lunch the meeting was brought to order by Robin Homerding in absence of President Beth Burns.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag was recited by all and we had a moment of silence for deceased members.

Secretary Nancy Johnson gave the minutes of last months meeting. A motion to approve was given by Nancy Burchfield, second by Carol Bryant, motion passed.

The birthdays of Bob Elam and Joe Nichols were celebrated with song.

The Treasurer’s report was given by Shirley Peterson, a motion to accept by Joe Sereno, second by Carl Johnson, motion passed.

We will have a guest speaker from Heartland Bank at our August meeting to talk about finance and scam protection.

Door prizes were won by Shirley Peterson, Diane Francois, and June Elam.

July meal will be pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, and lemonade and will be a free meal since the treasury is substantial. Everyone should try to wear their patriotic duds and bring your best singing voice.

A motion to adjourn was given by Shirley Peterson, second by Nancy Johnson, motion passed.

Bingo was enjoyed after the meeting.