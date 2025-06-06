Maurice J. Miller, 90, of Palm Harbor, FL formerly from Dwight, IL, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2025. His memorial service will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Palm Harbor, FL for the family.

Maury was born on July 14, 1934 in Dwight, IL to Robert Miller and Florence (Christman) Miller. Maury is a graduate from Dwight High School and worked for Caterpillar 1952-53. He then served in the Army from 1953-1955 in Richardson, Alaska. He was a traffic analyst and received the National Defense Service Medal. When Maury returned from duty, he continued in the Army Reserves for five years. Maury was employed again at Caterpillar in Joliet, IL and then later in Pontiac, IL. He retired after 32 years working at Caterpillar. He was a production clerk but moved rapidly up into the computer programming department. He and his team developed the computerized robot that worked in the Caterpillar warehouses.

During this time, Maury met the love of his life, June (Smithberger) Miller on a blind date. His late sister, Jane (Miller) Donnelly was able to have her typing teacher, June (Smithberger) Miller and her brother meet on a blind date and the two were married June 22, 1957. Maury was very involved in various issues that benefited Dwight. He served on the elementary school board for 8 years. After his heart surgery in 1980, many saw Maury walking every day 3 miles throughout Dwight.

Retiring in 1990, Maury enjoyed traveling throughout the world. Both Maury and June experienced the 7.0 earthquake on January 17, 1994 in Woodland, CA and decided earthquakes were not for them. So the Millers vacationed in Tucson, AZ during the winters. During the pandemic in 2020, Maury and June moved to Palm Harbor to be near their children Stephen Miller and Melanie (Munger) Miller, Julie (Miller) Retzlaff and Curtis Retzlaff.

Maury was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Florence (Christman) Miller, siblings: Francis Miller, John Miller and Jane (Miller) Donnelly.

Surviving are his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Julie (Miller) Retlzlaff, Curtis Retzlaff and daughter Chelsey Retzlaff. Son, Stephen Miller, Melanie (Munger) Miller and son Kyle Miller, Kayla (DiDonna) Miller, and great grandchildren: Cameron and Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick’s Church in Dwight, IL. in Maurice Miller’s name. Maury will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loved ones.