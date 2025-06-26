LASALLE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE 6/25/2025

On 6/24/25 at approximately 5:12pm, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person and a search was conducted of the area.

On 6/25/25 the search for the missing person continued with the assistance of the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Wisconsin Search Dogs, and Illinois State Police Air Operations.

A body was found near a field in the area of E. 18th Rd. south of N. 19th Rd. The name is being withheld at this time pending autopsy, identification of the person, and notification of next of kin.

This incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.