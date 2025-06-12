Kankakee Day & Fly-In

Celebrate local history with the Kankakee County Historical Society and the local Experimental Aircraft Association: Chapter 990! Stop by the Kankakee County Museum campus to learn about this area’s roots and how you can support its future. Kankakee County Historical Society members are also invited to later attend the EAA Chapter 990 exclusive fly-in event, starting at 3:00 PM! Learn more about becoming a member by visiting our museum or website: www.kankakeecountymuseum.com

Members can also purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win an aerial tour of Kankakee ($5 per raffle ticket – winner will be drawn at the fly-in around 5pm). It’s a GREAT time to be a member!

Time & Location

-Kankakee County Museum tours and raffle ticket sales: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at 801 South 8th Avenue, Kankakee IL

-EAA Chapter 990 Fly-In: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Koernor Aviation 1520 S. State Route 115, Kankakee IL

*At the fly-in you can expect to enjoy a buffet of hamburgers, brats, ice cream and more. Bring a $10 donation and a side dish to share! Activities all through the night, bonfires, hanger flying, outdoor movies and more!

RSVP:

https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/event-details/kankakee-day-fly-in-for-kchs-members