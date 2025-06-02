The Illinois Soybean Association is currently seeking candidates to serve on its Board of Directors. The Board Director seat for District 6 (Woodford, Livingston, and McLean counties) is up for election in July, and the Director currently seated has exhausted his eligibility.

The ISA board is comprised of 18 District Directors and 6 At-Large Directors. Board members serve a three-year term and are eligible for three total terms (9 years). Eligibility to serve requires candidates to

Be an Illinois resident of legal voting age

Be affected by the soybean checkoff by having the first right of ownership in any soybeans for which payment is received at the first point of sale

Be a resident within the district and maintain eligibility during their term(s).

The time a director devotes to the organization depends on their level of leadership and representation needs. Attached is a FAQ document that might help answer some additional questions you may have.

To run as a write-in candidate, you will need to complete a “Declaration of Intent to become a Write-In Candidate” form. This will need to be completed in enough time to have it notarized and returned to me by mail (requires original signatures) so I can hand-delivery it to the Illinois Department of Agriculture before 5:00 PM on Friday, June 27, 2005.

Elections will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 , at the University of Illinois County Extension Offices within the district.

ISB-ISG Director Role FAQs (1)