The Illinois Soybean Association is currently seeking candidates to serve on its Board of Directors. The Board Director seat for District 6 (Woodford, Livingston, and McLean counties) is up for election in July, and the Director currently seated has exhausted his eligibility.
The ISA board is comprised of 18 District Directors and 6 At-Large Directors. Board members serve a three-year term and are eligible for three total terms (9 years). Eligibility to serve requires candidates to
- Be an Illinois resident of legal voting age
- Be affected by the soybean checkoff by having the first right of ownership in any soybeans for which payment is received at the first point of sale
- Be a resident within the district and maintain eligibility during their term(s).
The time a director devotes to the organization depends on their level of leadership and representation needs. Attached is a FAQ document that might help answer some additional questions you may have.
To run as a write-in candidate, you will need to complete a “Declaration of Intent to become a Write-In Candidate” form. This will need to be completed in enough time to have it notarized and returned to me by mail (requires original signatures) so I can hand-delivery it to the Illinois Department of Agriculture before 5:00 PM on Friday, June 27, 2005.
Elections will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the University of Illinois County Extension Offices within the district.
ISB-ISG Director Role FAQs (1)