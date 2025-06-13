House Republican Organization Statement on the Sentencing of Mike Madigan

Springfield, IL – The House Republican Organization today released this statement following the sentencing of Mike Madigan:

“Another Illinois politician’s name will be added to the prison rolls, and our reputation as a state will take another hit. But, this doesn’t solve the problem. Mike Madigan did not act alone.

He was empowered and enabled by candidates, elected officials, connected insiders, and wealthy donors across Illinois.

To every candidate who accepted tainted money from Mike Madigan, who refused to denounce his actions, who voted for him to be Speaker, or who allowed him to serve for 50 years in the Illinois House with no accountability, you also owe the state of Illinois and her people an apology.”







