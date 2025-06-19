Join us for “Kash for a Cure: Home Run Derby”

Monday, July 7th, VFW Park, South Wilmington



“Kids always remember who showed up for them — not everyone can.”

In honor of his dad, Joshua Kerner, who passed away from esophageal cancer on July 7, 2013, Kash Kerner is hosting a community event raising funds to fight all types of cancer. His dream? Packed stands, roaring cheers, and no empty seats — because every loved one deserves to be there.

Join us for a day of fun, community, and purpose. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to help fund life-saving research.

Step up to the plate with a donation of any amount! Let’s hit cancer out of the park — together.

If you can’t be with us on this day, we hope that Kash’s event has inspired you to donate directly to the American Cancer Society.

Kash Kerner, soon to start 8th grade at SWGS, plays baseball, hockey, and basketball. His stands are full of love — but one empty seat echoes louder than the cheers.



Details

Comfort Cookin’ Food Truck 4pm-8pm

Sign up begins at 5pm.

First pitch at 6pm.

The entry fee is any cash donation of your choice.

Age groups are broken down below:



8 years and younger co-ed

9-12

13-17

Adult co-ed

You are welcome to pack your own coolers and bring your own chairs. Picnic tables are available.