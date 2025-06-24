HERITAGE CORRIDOR DESTINATIONS SHOWCASES

ROUTE 66 TO INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AGENTS AND MEDIA

Joliet, IL – June 23, 2025 — As the world’s top travel professionals gathered in Chicago for IPW, the premier international travel trade show held June 14-18, 2025, Heritage Corridor Destinations seized the opportunity to shine a spotlight on one of Illinois’ most iconic road trips-The First Hundred Miles of Route 66.

Leveraging the proximity of IPW’s host city, Heritage Corridor Destinations organized four tours for more than 100 participants, including journalists, social media influencers, and global tour operators.

Participants from all over the world — Australia, Canada, China, Great Britain, Japan, and more – enjoyed curated experiences that included immersive stops in Pontiac, Dwight, Wilmington, and Joliet, each offering a taste of authentic Americana, local history, and small-town charm.

Ahead of IPW, Heritage Corridor Destinations hosted “Bike the Best,” a tour group of 13 motorcyclists from Germany. The motorcyclists traveled from Pontiac to IPW in Chicago, making stops for iconic photo opportunities at the Route 66 Hall of Fame & Museum in Pontiac; Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station in Dwight; and Polk-a-Dot Drive In in Braidwood.

In the days following IPW, the organization hosted two separate tour groups as they embarked on

“Classic Americana: Route 66 Turns 100 in 2026,” a quintessential journey through The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. The groups visited both historic and newly revamped stops along Route 66, including Old Joliet Prison in Joliet and The Landing Pad in Wilmington, the new home of the Gemini Giant.

Heritage Corridor Destinations also hosted “From the Mother Road to the River Road: A Thrilling Motorcycle Adventure Through Illinois.” This unique experience welcomed both new and experienced riders to take in the sights of the historic Mother Road by motorcyle.

“These travel agents and media professionals will take the story of Route 66 back to audiences around the globe, said Robert Navarro, President & CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “Our mission is to make the communities along the corridor more visible and accessible to international travelers, and this was the perfect stage to do just that.”

These hosted tours are part of Heritage Corridor Destinations’ ongoing efforts to position the region as a must-visit destination for both domestic and international visitors. By connecting content creators and travel professionals with the people and places that make Route 66 unforgettable, the organization is building momentum for increased tourism and economic impact throughout the corridor.

About Heritage Corridor Destinations

Heritage Corridor is a destination of six Illinois counties (Will, Grundy, Livingston, LaSalle, Bureau, and Putnam)

southwest of Chicago including The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, I&M Canal towns and Starved Rock

Country. Experience heritage with a modern twist in dining, culture, vintage shopping and outdoor activities for

visitors to explore whether it be a day trip or weekend visit. Cruise through the first hundred miles of Route 66

where a visitor can enjoy more than a taste of the Mother Road and midcentury Americana style. Stroll through

the I&M Canal towns and experience the amenities of this cultural, natural, and economic resource with a

combination of industrial grit and up-cycled architecture that leaves a visitor inspired about the past and

future. Starved Rock Country, one of the Midwest’s original vacation destinations, invites visitors to unplug and

experience the charm and beauty of the area’s waterfalls, canyons and the Illinois River valley. Visiting the

Heritage Corridor is time well spent; the essence of midwestern hospitality, outdoor rejuvenation, and vintage

flair with a modern twist.

Visit HCDestinations.com for more information.

International travel professionals visited the Joliet Area Historical Museum and stopped for a photo at the Route 66 Shield Monument

“From the Mother Road to the River Road: A Thrilling Motorcycle Adventure Through Illinois” snaps a photo after touring the Old Joliet Prison.

Heritage Corridor Destinations hosted “Classic Americana: Route 66 Turns 100 in 2026,” a quintessential journey through The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. The group visited Ambler’s Texaco Station in Dwight.

Heritage Corridor Destinations brought influential travel professionals to visit the Gemini Giant in Wilmington.