Grizzlies Get the Best of Slammers with Five Run Eighth Inning

By: Ryan Paris

JOLIET, IL June 8 – For the second straight game, the Slammers had the bases loaded with an opportunity to get back in the game with one swing of the bat.

For the second straight game, Joliet (13-13), left them loaded.

Yesterday, it was in the eighth inning, down two. Today it was in the seventh, down four.

For the vast majority of the game, it looked like Gateway (16-10) was going to run away with the win. The Slammers briefly made them sweat it out.

The Grizzlies broke through in the third inning as the Slammers committed two errors and threw a wild pitch. The defensive struggles were uncharacteristic for a team sitting in second in the Frontier League in fielding percentage.

Those issues further compounded in the fourth when, with two outs and a runner on first, the Grizzlies loaded the bases and capped off the rally with a DJ Stewart grand slam.

Aidan McEvoy continued to pitch through the sixth, sparing the bullpen for the next series. But down 8-1 after the Grizzlies seventh, things looked bleak in Joliet. And not just from the storm clouds rolling in.

But in the home sixth, things shifted in favor of the Slammers. Craig Corliss worked a walk, his second of the game in his home debut. The Slammers managed to load up the bases for Chris Davis as he was mic’d up.

Davis knocked in a run on a base hit, providing content for the social media team as well as fuel for the Slammers rally. When Liam McArthur was walked one batter later, fans started to take notice.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

After a sac fly and a walk, the Slammers had the bases loaded again, with the tying run at the plate.

Last night it was a strikeout that stranded the runners. Today, Blake Berry looked determined to make sure it wouldn’t be the same story, as he pushed a soft fly ball towards the outfield.

But the ball had just enough air under it to let Grizzlies shortstop Tate Wargo snag it, just before it got past his glove. What would have made the game 8-6 instead left it at 8-4.

The Grizzlies added two more runs before it was all said and done, and closed out the series sweep.

The Slammers will hope to right the ship on Tuesday against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, who come to town to play the Slammers for the second series this season. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

For information on season tickets, premium suites or group outings, please visit the Slammers’ official website at www.jolietslammers.com.