Got photos? Snap, Enter, Vote! IDOT’s photo contest showcasing transportation in Illinois returns

SPRINGFIELD – It’s back. For the second consecutive year, the Illinois Department of Transportation is offering you an opportunity to highlight how transportation connects communities with a photo contest. The publicis invited to submit original photos that demonstrate why transportation is important to them.

“Countless modes of transportation are available throughout the entire state, and we want the public to show us the positive impact they are having on your community,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “It could be a picture of your favorite trail you bike or hike, a bridge, road, train, bus, airplane or waterway. Anything that keeps Illinois moving, we’d love to see your photography skills at work.”

Through June 20, IDOT will accept original photos that showcase transportation at work in Illinois, including biking, walking and rolling, rails-to-trails projects, highways, bridges, work zones, transit, airports and waterways – anything that’s related to mobility.

Submitted photos will be reviewed by IDOT staff and narrowed down to three finalists. Entries will be judged based on creativity, aesthetics and the impact of the photo subject on you or your community. The three finalists will then be displayed online for a public vote to determine the winner.







The photo getting the most votes will be displayed on IDOT’s Facebook banner for an entire month. Winners will receive a certificate of recognition as well as a mention in a statewide announcement featured on IDOT’s website. ​

Amateur photography is encouraged! Cell phone pictures are fine. Photos must be related to the contest theme of transportation in Illinois and submitted digitally at DOT.PhotoContest@Illinois.gov. Visit idot.illinois.gov or click here for the complete rules.

Safety is Rule No. 1. Do not take photos while driving – we will not accept them. Please note in your submissions if photos were taken with a dash cam. Absolutely no photos taken from railroad property will be accepted.