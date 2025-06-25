Gaze upon the night sky at the 3rd Annual Meteor Shower Watch Party

For Release: June 24, 2025

Fairbury, IL — Summer nights are my absolute favorite. From running around in grass fields and seeing lightning bugs to the sounds of crickets and cicadas, summer nights hold such warmth and beauty in the natural world. As the day quiets down, the stars come out, and that too leaves me in awe. One of my favorite events that Extension hosts is a Meteor Shower Watch Party, and we are gearing up for our 3rd annual event!

On Saturday, July 26, from 8:30 to 10:30 PM, Master Naturalists are hosting this event to share about our night sky at Fugate Woods Nature Preserve. In collaboration with Prairie Lands Foundation, we host local astronomer Paul Pouliot out for the evening to be our “guide to the sky.” From meteors to comets, Paul will walk us through these wonders.

We invite you to join us for the evening! Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, a warm drink, bug spray, and a flashlight. This event is open to all but is recommended for ages 5 and up. We will be meeting on the south side of the preserve near the Boy Scout Pavilion.

To register and for more information, visit extension.illinois.edu/lmw/events. If you have any questions or need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Alison Meanor at ameanor@illinois.edu or call our office at 309-663-8306.







