Gardner Area Band Wins Big at Music in the Parks Competition

The Gardner Area Band recently traveled to Beach Park, Illinois, to compete in the prestigious Music In The Parks Concert Band competition and returned home with top honors. The band claimed 1st place in the Class AAA Division, standing out among talented groups from five different states.

Bands from Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan participated in the event, making the competition both diverse and challenging. Despite the strong field, the Gardner Area Band once again rose to the occasion, showcasing the skill and dedication that have become its trademark.

This latest win marks an incredible milestone: nine consecutive years of winning every competition the band has entered.

The band is led by Mr. Michael Leone, whose direction and leadership have played a significant role in the program’s ongoing success.

Congratulations to the Gardner Area Band for continuing a proud tradition of musical excellence!