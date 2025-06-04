Celebrate Summer with Gardening Content
Gardeners Corner is a quarterly newsletter of syndicated columns from University of Illinois Extension experts around the state. Each issue highlights best practices that will make houseplants, landscapes, or gardens shine in any season.
Media outlets are welcome to reshare these articles or connect with your local county Extension office to talk with a horticulture expert for a story at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.
Select article photos are available to download for media use with credits.
Summer Issue Articles
Current and past issues are available at go.illinois.edu/GardenersCorner. See the spring issue topics and throwback seasonal features linked below.
- Go figure, figs are a great addition to home gardens
- Managing pests in the garden
- Prevent, protect zinnias from powdery mildew
- Don’t be stumped by tree problems
- Grow successful made in the shade gardens
- Mix it up smart with wildflowers
- Native Ginger: A native groundcover for shady gardens
- Provide resources to pollinators in any space with container gardens
- Tips for getting landscape plants through summer
- Want more from your garden? Plant a fall crop of cucumbers
- Good Growing Podcast: Vegetable gardening in small spaces