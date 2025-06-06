FREE Church of Hope Community Vacation Bible School

The Church of Hope in Gardner is once again offering FREE VBS, June 16-20, 2025 from 9:30-11:30am. We would like to invite all children ages 4 (must be potty trained) to 4th Grade to come and join us for Community Vacation Bible School. There will be crafts, music, storytelling, recreation and just plain fun! The Church of Hope is located at 202 North Monroe (corner of Monroe and Jefferson streets).

Vacation Bible School is FREE every year. Registration forms will be available at the following locations: South Wilmington Post Office. Gardner Post Office, Casey’s in Gardner, the Gardner Laundromat in Gardner, Braceville Post Office and the Gardner Restaurant as well as the micro food pantry outside of the Church of Hope. You may also call the church at (815)237-8312 or at Pastor Jan’s home at (815)577-9119, if you would like one. There is a drop off box for registration forms located on the alley side of the church by the red door. You can also email the Church of Hope at churchofhope@sbcglobal.net and we will send you one. You can pre-register your child/ren or register them when you bring them to VBS. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please feel free to call the church or Pastor Jan at (815)577-9119. We can always use volunteers and give community service hours to our junior high or high school students.