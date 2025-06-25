Emington 3rd of July will be returning this year.

It will kick off with the Tractor Drive registration beginning at 9:30 from downtown Emington. At 10:00 AM the tractors will parade around the countryside and travel back through Emington for the infamous two times around the square and end up back at the Bunting farm. For more information and registration call Patti Kelly on 815-674-2435.

Other events happening that day are:

1:00 PM – Flea Market – located next to the Emington Museum opens.

2:30 PM – Car Show Next to the Fire Station

4:00 PM – Kiddie Tractor pull sponsored by The Livingston Co. Farm Bureau.

5:00 PM – Kids games and Bingo under the Tent

7:00 PM – Parade – Theme is “The Circus is coming to town.”

8:00 PM – The Boozemen will be on stage

Approximately 9:30 PM- Fireworks

Food Vendors are: The Boy Scout Troop of Pontiac will have a food concession at the Fire Station in Emington. They will start serving, Pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, and pop starting approximately 2:00pm.

Emington Community Association will be having a hog roast. They will be serving pork sandwiches, chips and drinks.

The Emington Legion Auxiliary will be serving homemade desserts and ice cream under the tent after Bingo.

Falcon’s Nest of Flanagan will be providing the beer tent for the evening.

There is a raffle of many items to be given away along with a 50/50 drawing. The Emington Museum will be open so stop in and browse at the nostalgia of Emington.

For pre-registration in the parade contact Marcia Drach at marciadrach@hotmail.com put Parade entry in the subject line. The line-up will be at the Broughton Township shed starting at 6:15 p.m.

Come to Emington on the 3rd of July to kick off your 4th of July weekend.