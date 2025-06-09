The Dwight Village Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Tuesday, June 2, 2025 and moved into closed session to discuss:

The purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body, including meetings held for the purpose of discussing whether a particular parcel should be acquired.

Following in open session, the Board voted to approve Village Administrator Livingston to begin discussion with Mr. Seabert on the possibility of purchasing 105 Watters Drive after obtaining an appraisal, environmental assessment, and cost estimates for improvements to the property.