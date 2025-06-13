Dwight FFA HONORED AT STATE CONVENTION

SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Dwight FFA chapter attended the 97th annual Illinois FFA State Convention June 10-12 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2025 theme of “The Final Mission,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to Dwight FFA:

Illinois State FFA Degree: Sarah Parker was conferred with the State FFA Degree by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

American FFA Degree: Katy Parker was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The 2025 American FFA Degrees will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.

2025-2026 Section 10 President: Isabella Bunting was installed as the President of Illinois FFA’s Section 10. The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2025-2026 Illinois State Officer Team.

Isabella Bunting

Agriscience Research – Plant Systems State Proficiency Winner: Sarah Parker was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Agriscience Research – Plant Systems. Sarah is the daughter of Dan and Erika Parker. She is a member of the Dwight FFA Chapter, advised by Sid Krople. For her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), Sarah has a research plot where she evaluates two hybrids at various populations to determine the highest and most consistent yielding hybrid and population combination. During the growing season, she scouts the field to check for weed, insect, or disease pressure to ensure the control groups are the same. After collecting the ears from each treatment, she analyzes the data using visual and numerical strategies to evaluate the hybrids and populations. Sarah has learned research techniques to assess management options to drive high yields, increasing the sustainability of farming operations.

Pictured above (from L to R): Dan and Erika Parker, parents; Sarah Parker, recipient; Sid Krople, advisor

State Star in Agriscience Finalist – District 2: Sarah Parker was selected as the 2025 District 2 State Star in Agriscience. Sarah is the daughter of Dan and Erika Parker. She is a member of the Dwight FFA Chapter, advised by Sid Krople. For her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), Sarah has a research plot where she evaluates two hybrids at various populations to determine the highest and most consistent yielding hybrid and population combination. During the growing season, she scouts the field to check for weed, insect, or disease pressure to ensure the control groups are the same. After collecting the ears from each treatment, she analyzes the data using visual and numerical strategies to evaluate the hybrids and populations. Sarah has learned research techniques to assess management options to drive high yields, increasing the sustainability of farming operations.

Pictured above (from L to R): Dan and Erika Parker, parents; Sarah Parker, recipient; Sid Krople, advisor

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA President Thaddeus Bergschneider of Illinois and from each of the retiring major state officers.

###

About Illinois Association FFA

The Illinois Association FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. 36,874 students are enrolled in 385 FFA chapters in the State of Illinois. FFA is a national youth organization of 1,027,273 student members with a mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ilaged.org for more information.

About the Illinois Foundation FFA

Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality agricultural education and FFA programs in Illinois, including providing awards at the State FFA Convention. To learn more and become involved, visit www.illinoisffafoundation.org.