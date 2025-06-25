The Dwight Village Board met Tuesday, June 24. All trustees were in attendance: Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Joshua Jahn, Dan Hansen, Austin Haacke, and Deb Karch.

Also in attendance were Village President Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

Hunter Killian was sworn in as a new Dwight Police Officer.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan Left) and new officer Hunter Killion.

The Consent Agenda items were approved:

Motion approving payments of June 24, 2025, $334,047.59 Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $138,633.83 Transfer $74,787.00 from General Fund (01) to Capital Expenditures (38) for $379,347.33 Motion approving May 2025 Treasurer’s Report Motion approving the minutes of the May 20, 2025, Regular Board Meeting Motion approving the minutes of the June 2, 2025, Special & Emergency Board Meeting Motion approving the minutes of the June 17, 2025, Committee Meetings

No one spoke in Public Forum.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS:

Mayor Paul Johnson reported that two new businesses will be coming to Dwight. Dunkin’ Donuts is projected to open this fall in the old Burger King building at 10 East Northbrook Drive. The original tax abatement agreement with the Dunkin establishment was never signed so a new one is under negotiation.

Also in the works is a travel plaza at the old Harvest Table site at 600 W. Mazon. The plaza will include a Phillips 66 gas station, convenience store and restaurant. Demolition of the current structure at that site will begin soon.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported that the Renfrew Park Phase I upgrade is progressing and plans for a Phase II grant are being developed.

EMS Director Michael Callahan informed the Board that Streator Onized Credit Union (SOCU) will be donating funds earmarked for AED cabinets to be placed at Garrett Park and Renfrew Park. The cabinets will be locked with access to be provided buy the 911 dispatcher when use is requested.

He added that Morris Hospital Trauma Center designation is going away July 1. Riverside in Kankakee will maintain their Trauma Center status.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan told the Board that Dwight National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5. He added the Department currently has nine officers and will be looking to add one more to get to full staff.

Public Works Director Cory Scoles reported that Renfrew Park upgrade is progressing quickly despite the heat. The tennis/pickleball court has been paved and most of the the east playground equipment has been installed.

Earl McCoy, from the Dwight Planning Commission, gave a recommendation from the June 17 committee meeting that a Special Use Permit for operating a Travel Plaza at 600 W. Mazon Ave. is recommended.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

Ordinance 1548 – An ordinance authorizing the installation of two additional stop signs (Ken Street and Carriage Court), as recommended by the Ordinance Committee was approved by a vote of 4 to 2.

OLD BUSINESS

Ordinance 1549 authorizing the approval of a Business Development District Redevelopment Plan and Establishing a Date for Public Hearing was tabled to allow time to amend the project boundaries. The Redevelopment Plan would create a 1% sales tax in the Grundy County portion of Dwight which would to be used for development with in the district. The sales tax for the Grundy County portion of Dwight is currently 1% less than Livingston County. This plan would make the sales tax amount equal for both counties.

NEW BUSINESS

The following items were approved:

Motion approving the Planning Commission’s recommendation for a Special Use Permit for Fast5, LLC to allow the construction and operation of a Travel Plaza, including a gas station, convenience store, located at 600 W. Mazon Ave, Dwight, IL. Motion to approve the exterior façade for 114 E. Main St. using Novik Stone HL in either the Red Use Blend or Old Red Blend, as recommended by the Ordinance Committee. Motion to approve the Odell EMS Contract as recommended by the Services Committee The Village of Odell will be charged $60,000 in year one for EMS services, with an 8% increase for year two and 5% increase for year three. Motion to approve the agreement with AM Communications for professional crisis response planning services, as recommended by the Services Committee. The conultant fee in time oof crisis woulld be $100 per hour or $125 per hour on weekends. Motion to approve the hiring of a full-time EMT Basic at Step D and a part-time EMT Basic position, as recommended by the Services Committee. Tim Ploch was hired as full-time EMT Basic. Tamie Krystek was hired as part-time EMT Basic Motion to approve the cost estimate of $28,903.75 to D Construction for the downtown alley project located between S. Prairie Ave. and Franklin St., south of E. Chippewa, as recommended by the Public Properties Committee Motion to approve the proposed LOCIS software upgrade in the amount of $6,100 plus travel time, as recommended by the Administration & Finance Committee. Motion to approve a contract with SHOW BUS for transportation services, with the Township and Village jointly responsible for funding, as recommended by the Administration & Finance Committee. The SHOW BUS program will help provide subsidized resident transportation within the Village and Township. Motion to approve the proposed updates to the personnel policy Safe Routes to School (SRTS) bid letting decision. Bids for this program will be re-let again in October. Remove and Replace Failing Manholes. Three manholes will be replaced by Dirt Works Excavation.

The Board move into Executive Session to discuss the “Purchase or Lease of Real Estate”. No official action came from this session.