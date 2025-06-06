The Trojan Track and Field team held their award program Thursday, June 5, at the DTHS cafeteria with the following athletes receiving well deserved and well earned awards. Congratulations to these athletes and their fellow teammates for an exciting and successful 2025 season.

GIRLS: (L-R) Kailyn Haggard (Most Improved), Issy Bunting (Co-Most Valuable), Mikayla Chambers (Co-Most Valuable), absent: Bridget Zavala (Newcomer of the Year) and Avery Crouch (Heart and Hustle)

BOYS: (L-R) Chris Ozee (Heart and Hustle), Joey Faris (Newcomer of the Year), Graham Meister (Co-Most Valuable), Ayden Roff (Co-Most Valuable), Collin Bachand (Co-Most Improved), absent: Filemon Ortiz (Co-Most Valuable).