Calvin Coleman Announces Candidacy for Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District

DWIGHT, IL – Today, Calvin Coleman proudly announces his candidacy for US House of Representatives for Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District, pledging to bring bold, commonsense leadership to Washington. With a mission to end corporate corruption, rebuild forgotten communities, and restore unity in a divided nation, Coleman is running to ensure government serves the people, not special interests.

“Too many communities in our district have been left behind, while corporate interests and political elites call the shots,” said Coleman. “I’m running to fight for every American’s right to health, opportunity, and dignity. It’s time for principled leadership that puts people first and bridges divides with real solutions.”

A near lifelong resident of the 2nd District, Coleman’s campaign is rooted in the needs of Chicago’s South Side, southern suburbs, and rural communities in Kankakee, Will, Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion, and Champaign Counties. His platform focuses on economic revitalization, affordable healthcare, and rooting out corruption, with a commitment to listening to constituents and delivering results.

“I’m not a career politician,” Coleman added. “I’m a neighbor, a listener, and a doer who’s ready to roll up my sleeves and fight for the people of this district. Together, we can rebuild trust and create a future where every community thrives.”

With the 2026 election approaching, Coleman’s campaign is mobilizing a grassroots movement to connect with voters across the district. Residents are invited to join the campaign, attend events, and share their priorities to shape a people-first agenda.

Follow the Campaign

To learn more about Calvin Coleman’s vision, policy positions, and background, visit: https://calvincoleman.us/.

Stay connected for campaign updates, volunteer opportunities, and event announcements on social media:

X: @CalvinColeman26

Facebook www.facebook.com/calvincolemanforcongress

Editor’s Note: Robin Kelly currently holds this seat, but has announced her intention to pursue a Senate campaign and would not be seeking re-election. This means that while she currently represents the district, the position will be open in the next election.