Senator Balkema, Representatives Bunting and Tipsword Hosting Series of Community Open Houses on June 11

DWIGHT, PONTIAC, EL PASO, IL – State Senator Chris Balkema (R-Channahon) will team up with State Representatives Jason Bunting and Dennis Tipsword to host a series of open houses on Wednesday, June 11, offering community members the opportunity to connect with their elected officials, ask questions, and learn more about available state resources and services.

Each open house will include light refreshments, informational materials, and an opportunity to meet with legislative staff.

Event Details:

Dwight Office Open House

7:30 A.M. – 9:30 A.M.

132 East Main Street, Dwight, IL 61738

Hosted by Senator Chris Balkema & Representative Jason Bunting

Pontiac Office Open House

11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.

305 West Madison Street, Pontiac, IL 61764

Hosted by Senator Chris Balkema & Representative Jason Bunting

El Paso Office Grand Opening

4:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

125 West Front Street, El Paso, IL 61738

Hosted by Senator Chris Balkema & Representative Dennis Tipsword

In partnership with the City of El Paso