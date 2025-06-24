American Red Cross to Host 30th Annual Evening of Stars,

Featuring Olympian Figure Skater Scott Hamilton

Funds raised from the event will help provide critical services throughout the region

June 24, 2025 – The American Red Cross is excited to announce that Olympic gold medalist and figure skating icon Scott Hamilton will be the special guest and keynote speaker at the 30th anniversary of Evening of Stars! Known not only for his legendary career on the ice but also for his inspiring advocacy and resilience in the face of adversity, Scott will help us mark this milestone event in support of the Red Cross mission.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 12 in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and participants will be treated to a glamorous evening of dinner, a stage program with Scott Hamilton, recognition of local Central Illinois heroes and an evening with friends all in support of the Red Cross mission.

Tickets are on sale now! Visit redcross.org/eveningofstars to purchase tickets or to participate as a sponsor. General admission is $200 per ticket, which includes a dinner and an exciting stage program featuring Scott Hamilton. The Red Carpet Experience is $750 for a pair of tickets to the VIP reception where guests can meet and have their photo taken with Scott Hamilton, as well as dinner and the stage program.

“I’m excited to join the American Red Cross and its incredible community of supporters in Central Illinois for the Evening of Stars,” said Scott Hamilton. “It’s an honor to stand alongside an organization so deeply committed to helping others in their moments of greatest need. I hope you’ll be part of what promises to be a truly inspiring evening.”

Coming off a powerful year of celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1984 Olympic gold medal win, Scott Hamilton turned his podium into 40 years of impact. The most recognized male figure skating star in the world, Hamilton has earned more than 70 titles, honors and awards, including an Emmy Award nomination and inductions into both the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Since capturing the world’s attention in the 1984 Olympics, Hamilton has remained a beloved figure in the sport as an analyst, performer, producer and best-selling author. He is also a renowned motivational speaker and humanitarian, as well as a survivor of cancer and a pituitary brain tumor. After the loss of his mother to cancer and his own health journey, Hamilton founded the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation to fund research and support survivorship programs. He also launched initiatives such as Chemocare.com and the 4th Angel Mentoring Program to help others navigate the cancer experience.

In addition to his advocacy work, Hamilton founded the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy in Tennessee and SHARP 4 Sports , both dedicated to nurturing the next generation of figure skaters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Hamilton to this year’s Evening of Stars celebration,” said Lyn Hruska, Executive Director of the Central Illinois Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Scott is not only an Olympic gold medalist but also an inspiring advocate for resilience and hope. We invite everyone to join us for a memorable evening in support of the Red Cross mission!”

Funds raised in support of this annual event help the Red Cross provide critical services throughout the Illinois region, including: disaster response, blood donation, training services and support to our military members and their families.

Thank you to our generous sponsors who help make this event possible: Lead Sponsor: State Farm®; 5-Star Sponsor: Wilber Group; 3-Star Sponsors: Cumulus Radio Bloomington, Jack Lewis Jewelers, The Pantagraph, WGLT – Bloomington-Normal’s Public Media.