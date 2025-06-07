By NANCY DEVAULT

Illinois Farm Bureau Partners

Sherri and Damion Navarro lightheartedly describe their sociable middle child as a vibrant “showboater.” Carter’s outgoing personality certainly serves him – and others – well as a participant and group leader at Navarro Farm.

The family established this nonprofit in 2012 to empower individuals with disabilities. Carter, who was born with a congenital heart defect and Down syndrome, is among the more than 600 budding farmers who have flourished at the inclusive homestead in Frankfort.

The Navarros founded NES Environmental, an environmental construction company, decades ago with no intention of branching out with an immersive agriculture venture. Then, a friend planted a seed, which sprouted something majestic.

“The mother of Carter’s best friend, Jack, encouraged us to reimagine the purpose and true potential of the land we planned to use to expand our existing company,” Sherri says.

The Navarros took a leap of faith. They broke ground to build the farm, with the underlying objective of breaking down barriers for their son and his peers within the communities of different abilities by offering farm-centered recreational opportunities, vocational training and life skills.

“We founded Navarro Farm on the principle that everyone deserves a chance to grow, succeed and contribute,” Damion says. “We’re focused on nurturing capabilities, regardless of disabilities.”

Cultivating crops and character

Navarro Farm offers a variety of weekly and seasonal programming designed to engage participants of all abilities through abundant agricultural activities. From raising crops to caring for farm animals, novice farmers participate in interactive experiences that help foster skill development as well as independence. Plus, the farm offers specialty sessions focused on gardening, cooking and more.

The Navarros explain that, on the surface, participants are nurturing the land and livestock, but, on a deeper level, they’re fostering personal growth.

“The farm’s hands-on learning encounters not only provide valuable life skills, relationship and communication building, and job training but also instill a sense of accomplishment, pride and joy,” Damion says.

Navarro Farm began with 5 acres, and thanks in part to communitywide interest and support, it has grown to 30 acres of owned and rented land.

The grounds feature a barn, fire pit, fruit orchard, vegetable and flower gardens, vineyard, pumpkin patch, caregiver quarters, and what will soon be a greenhouse. And the property buzzes with bees, chickens, goats, geese, pigs, rabbits, herding dogs and a barn cat.

All of this means daily life at Navarro Farm embodies the complete life cycle of farm living – full of trials, triumphs and reactive adaptations. Farm participants are a part of it all, with tasks spanning from planting seeds, tending the fields and harvesting crops to collecting and cleaning eggs, stocking hay bins, and helping make and package farm-fresh goods.

Homemade jams, pasta sauces, salsas, hot sauces, honey and the farm’s organic produce are sold via Carter’s Corner, the on-site farmstand.

Harvesting skills

According to research reported by Special Olympics, 81% of adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities do not have paid employment. Furthermore, some who do hold paying jobs are lumped into the subminimum wage category. However, there are more than 8 million open jobs in the labor market, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Navarro Farm and like-minded disability allies and advocates recognize people with disabilities are an untapped talent pool that might effectively help fill employment gaps. Data shows prioritizing diversity and inclusivity in the workplace is good for business.

According to the hiring platform Indeed, an inclusive workplace can lead to better opportunities for creativity, problem-solving and decision making, as well as an increase in profits and productivity, reduced rates of employee turnover, and improved reputation for the business, among other benefits.

“Our farmers are gaining tangible experience, finessing communication and practicing transferrable skills,” Damion says. “Through Carter’s Corner, for example, we’re doing inventory, packaging, customer engagement, sales, etc.”

The Navarros’ small but mighty staff includes two former program participants. With operations likely to grow, Sherri says plans include hiring others with disabilities.

<script async src=”https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-7690895491930777″ crossorigin=”anonymous”></script>

<ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: block; text-align: center;” data-ad-layout=”in-article” data-ad-format=”fluid” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7690895491930777″ data-ad-slot=”5668649524″></ins>

<script>

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

</script>



<h6><em><strong><span style=”color: #ff0000;”>**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader. </span></strong></em></h6>

Seeds of change

Agriculture and horticulture activities benefit everyone, including people with disabilities. Aside from empowering emotional components, farm work can help develop motor skills and cognitive reasoning.

The Navarros have invested in tools and technologies that make tasks accessible to individuals with a wide range of physical and cognitive abilities. The farm boasts more than 100 raised garden beds, in addition to adaptive equipment and sensory-friendly spaces to bolster all-encompassing engagement.

The farm also organizes special events, workshops and performances that bring participants, families, volunteers and the community together. Navarro Farm is even home to Ego Pro Wrestling events.

“These community-supported gatherings are not only opportunities to celebrate achievements but also moments to strengthen bonds and foster understanding among diverse groups,” Sherri says.

Navarro Farm is planting seeds of change – not just in the soil, but in the hearts of many. It offers a powerful testament to the impact of inclusive work and the boundless potential of a diverse yet united community.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit ILFBpartners.com.