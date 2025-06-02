“The six Seniors on our baseball squad definitely left their mark at Dwight High School,” said Coach Jerry McDowell. “Aside from winning 49 games the last two years with a regional title, these guys were very good workers and were great on and off the field. They were true role models.”

TRACER BROWN – OF / P Very good defensive outfielder who hit .350 his last two years. In the regional opener versus GSW, Tracer was 3–3 at the plate. He will be attending ISU to major in education.

OWEN DUNLAP – 2B The teams defensive player of the year two years in a row. Owen also gathered all conference for the last two years. He had a on base percentage of .510 and lead the team with 31 walks and 42 runs scored. Dunlap will continue his baseball career in college at Illinois Valley.

LUKE GALLET – SS / P A 4-year starter who has led the Trojans in virtually every category both offensively and on the mound in his last four years. Gallet has 60 career extra base hits. He leaves the program with such accolades as All-Conference multiple years, Conference MVP, and All-State. Luke will continue his athletic career at Kankakee community college and play for the Cavaliers.

WYATT STATLER- 1B / P A two-year starter, who finished with a career .400 on base percentage. Wyatt lead the team in HBP the last two years with 21. Used primarily as a relief pitcher, Statler finished with a 8–2 record. Wyatt will attend college at ISU and major in electrical engineering.

Ryan Bumpous – C Was a valuable piece of the team hitting in the middle of the lineup after moving from third base to catcher this year. Bumpous had a .357 Batting average and knocked in 23 runs. A team player evident by reaching base 24 extra times with a walk or hit by pitch. Ryan was an All-Conference performer who will continue his athletic career at Joliet Junior College and play for the wolves.

Drew Anderson – RF The ultimate team player. Very good defensive outfielder with a strong arm. He hit a respectable .333 this year that included a home run hit off of the player of the year in a state of Illinois. Drew is a hard worker who is popular among his teammates. Anderson mastered the bunt and let his team in both singles by far. He will also attend ISU and major in electrical engineering.