The Blue Island Brewmasters take on the Deep River Grinders in a neutral site game in Dwight! The Dwight Historical Society is excited to host these two teams for a vintage base ball (yes, it was two words back then!) match according to the rules of 1858. Just bring a folding chair or a blanket and enjoy this free, family-friendly event at historic Renfrew Park.
