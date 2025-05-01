The Blue Island Brewmasters take on the Deep River Grinders in a neutral site game in Dwight! The Dwight Historical Society is excited to host these two teams for a vintage base ball (yes, it was two words back then!) match according to the rules of 1858. Just bring a folding chair or a blanket and enjoy this free, family-friendly event at historic Renfrew Park.

This match and celebration of our town’s rich baseball history is one of a handful of activities in Dwight people can enjoy during the 18th Annual Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival on May 3 and 4.

Rules From 1858