The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Trustees is attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, and Jenny Johnson. Absent were Justin Eggenberger and Brian Berta. This would be the final meeting of the Board prior to the newly elected Trustees from the April 1 election being seated.

Also attending were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Deputy Clerk Nicole Bozarth, and Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott.

OUTGOING BOARD MEETING

Chief of Police Mike Nolan announced the hiring of new police officer Jeremy Helsing, and he was sworn in.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan (left) with

newly hired police officer Jeremy Helsing.

CONSENT AGENDA

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of May 20, 2025, $129,088.44 Payments in between board meetings of $167,665.00 April 2025 Treasurer’s Report Minutes of April 22, 2025, Board Meeting Transfer of $22,786.25 from 36 NHR Referendum to 47 NHR Referendum Bond Fund to pay interest Transfer of $5,028.75 from 51 Water to 41 Water Bond Fund to pay interest

PUBLIC FORUM

Marcia Bennett from the Dwight Planning Commission spoke in Public Forum asking about dilapidated properties in town. Chief Nolan responded that the Village was working on the situation and a list of problem properties had been developed.

Mayor’s Report

Mayor Paula Johnson expressed his gratitude for the service the outgoing Board Members: Justin Eggenberger, Jenny Johnson, and Brian Berta.

Johnson added that discussions with state legislators surrounding the Surplus to Success program included in the recent proposed State Budget, and involving abandoned Dwight prison site, were being scheduled. The current plan is to have a study commissioned to determine best uses for the site.

Village Administrator

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported that a meeting had been held with Monte Andrews – Program Compliance Oversite Monitor of Livingston County, to help identify and find solutions for resident transportation following the recent shut down of Dwight Taxi Service.

Director of Public Works

Director of Public Works reported that the Renfrew Park construction was progressing. He added there are about 200 residents who have not scheduled appointments for water meter replacements. The Village will be forced to turn off water to these locations if no appointments are made. Letters have been sent to impacted homeowners. He also wanted to remind everyone to not mow lawn clippings into the street.

Committee Reports

In a Planning Commission Committee meeting just prior to the regular meeting, the Planning Committee considered a request for rezoning by William C. Sole regarding property at 103 S. John St., Dwight, from a present B-1 district zone classification to a B-2 district zone classification. The change would allow for a portion of the building to be used for residential purposes. The commercial property has set idle for several years and the change would make it more attractive to owners and investors.

The Committee voted yes to recommend sending to the Board for approval.

Members of the Planning Commission are Earl McCoy, Marcia Bennett, Josh DeLong, and Ryan Van Der Karr.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

The following were passed:

Resolution 2025-10 Authorizing the Release of Executive Session Minutes. The Board voted to allow release of minutes of certain closed sessions no longer needed to be kept confidential. Resolution 2025-11 Approving Website Design and Maintenance Proposal from Browntown Communication. The current Village of Dwight website will be upgraded and enhanced. Ordinance 1547 Surplus Property – this ordinance allows for the sale or disposal of surplus pool items from Stevenson Pool.

NEW BUSINESS

Approved applications for Solicitors – A solicitor’s license for Sunrun Solar was approved pending verification that the vendor has not violated current Village ordinances. Approved SOCU request for July 11, 2025 – Approved for SOCU (Streator Onized) to use the empty lot to Unpossible Mead when hosting a cookout on July 11. Approved Personnel Policy updates. Approved quote for All Type Fence at the Sewer Plant for $9,953.38 MFT Funds for 2022 were approved to be moved to different accounts to satisfy IDOT regulations. For informational purposes, a bond for approximately $500,000 may need to be issued to cover the uncovered insurance expense for replacing the Public Works Building. There is a $45,000 Heritage Corridor Grant potentially available which the Village hopes to use for building murals. A lateral hiring of police officer Hunter Killion was approved Resignation of Police Officer Sevin Vargas, effective May 2, 2025 was approved. The Board moved into Executive Session to discuss the employment agreement for Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott.

Following the Executive Session the Board reconvened and installed newly elected Trustees Dan Hansen, Deb Karch, and Austin Haacke. Incumbant Josh Jahn was also re-installed as his position transitioned from fulfilling a vacant 2-year term to a new 4-year term.

Nicole Bozarth was sworn in as Deputy Village Clerk. Marla Kinkade was appointed President Pro Tem and Crissy Livingston was appointed Village Treasurer.

The next Village Board Meeting will be Tuesday, June 24.

Newly installed Village of Dwight Trustees (left to right): Dan Hansen, Deb Karch, and Josh Jahn. Not pictured is Austin Haacke.