UPDATE – ILLINOIS STATE POLICE FATAL CHATHAM CRASH INVESTIGATION

May 1, 2025

CHATHAM – The Illinois State Police (ISP) investigation into the fatal crash in Chatham on Monday, April 28, 2025 is ongoing and ISP will continue to work with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office. ​ At this time, ISP can report initial toxicology test results are negative for alcohol and controlled substances. ​

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on April 28, 2025, a vehicle left the road, traveled through a field and into the east side of the YNOT After School Camp located at 301 Breckenridge Road in Chatham. ​ The vehicle traveled through the building striking numerous individuals before exiting the other side. ​ Four individuals were killed in the crash, 7-year-old Alma Buhnerkempe, 7-year-old Kathryn Corley, 8-year-old Ainsley Johnson, and 18-year-old Rylee Britton. ​ Of the six additional children injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, two have been released.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 44-year-old Marianne Akers of Chatham, was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation and released. ​ The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. ​ ​ ​

“This horrific crash is heartbreaking for Chatham and all of Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. ​ “Every possible law enforcement resource is being brought to bear on this investigation, as we relentlessly, but meticulously seek the facts surrounding this complex, and gut wrenching tragedy.”

Personnel from the ISP Division of Patrol, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation, and the ISP Division of Forensic Services, including Crime Scene and Traffic Crash Reconstruction, responded directly to the scene and have been investigating non-stop since the crash.

ISP thanks our fellow agencies that responded including Chatham, Springfield, Pawnee, Sherman, Auburn, Rochester, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Springfield Park District police departments, Chatham and Springfield fire departments, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sangamon County Coroner, EMS, and other first responders.

ISP offers its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and Chatham community during this difficult time.







