For the second year in a row, GSW High School has an RVC Scholar-Athlete Winner! Congratulations to Cole Hampson on being chosen by the RVC Principals for Male Scholarship-Athlete of the Year! Cole received a $750 scholarship from the conference for his accomplishments. Also, Congratulations to Kendall Huston for her nomination as GSW’s female scholar-athlete of the year! These are both major accomplishments.

Share this: Facebook

X