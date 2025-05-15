There’s something for everyone at Illinois State Fair

By HANNAH SPANGLER

FarmWeek

Something old and something new, the Illinois State Fair will offer a little something for everyone to enjoy this year.

Fans of the fair and its food gathered at the state fairgrounds in April to celebrate the countdown of 100 days until the Illinois State Fair begins Aug. 7. Thousands of people traveled to Springfield on April 29 to savor their favorite fair foods, purchase discounted admission books and more.

“We’re having this special event to commemorate that 100-day milestone and to bring everybody out to celebrate everything that’s good about the state fair,” said Joe Khayyat, Illinois State Fair year-round events coordinator.

Khayyat told FarmWeek renovations at the Illinois State Fair Coliseum, which began with a roof overhaul in 2019, are nearly complete. Phase two renovations focused on updating electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing and sound systems, as well as improving accessibility.

The building is functional and was recently used for a horse show. Khayyat said the project is now in its “punch list phase,” which involves final touches and corrections before the project is officially completed.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, Khayyat mentioned that the state fair team, especially Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair manager, has worked hard to make the fair more accessible. This includes offering a sensory room for individuals with sensory issues and providing more food options for those with dietary restrictions.

“I just think that we’ve made a real concerted effort over the last couple of years to make the fair more friendly to more potential fairgoers,” Khayyat said.

One of the newest additions to the fair’s food vendor list, and a friend to those with dietary needs, is Hae’s Bakery and Coffee Shop. The vendor made its debut at the fair last year, and Alex Devaney, Hae’s new general manager, is eager to return this summer.

“I’ve been a fairgoer since I was a baby,” Devaney said, noting that she used to work in a corn dog stand at the state fair while she was in high school. “I just feel like everything kind of flows pretty naturally out here, so that’s why I’m so excited to be back.”

At the 100-day celebration, Hae’s unveiled its state fair menu, featuring drinks like “Conservation World,” “High Dive,” and “Butter Cow,” which add a fair twist to their lattes and Lotus energy drinks. Other menu items included acai bowls, breakfast sandwiches, dairy-free milk substitutes and many of the gluten-free options offered in its storefronts.

Those looking for the fair foods they know and love welcomed Vose Concessions to the 100-day event in anticipation of the stand’s 59th year at the Illinois State Fair. The stand’s corn dogs and nachos are classic fair staples.

Supervisor Kelsie Vose said amazing weather has contributed to record-breaking years at the fair. She has been helping in the stand since she was 8 and can’t wait to come back to see her fair family Aug. 7-17.

“My favorite part of the fair is what I would call my fair family, every year for 11 days. We see these people once a year, and we just are right back to it,” Vose said. “Most would think these are our competitors, but they’re not. We lean on each other.”

Whether visitors come to show livestock, see the butter cow, attend a concert at the grandstand, enjoy fair food or try something new, Khayyat said there is always something for everyone. The new additions to the fair are exciting, but the traditional favorites are what make the Illinois State Fair special.

“What draws a lot of people is really the combination of old and new,” Khayyat said.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.





