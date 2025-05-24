The Landing Pad Officially Opens in Wilmington with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Wilmington, IL – May 22, 2025

The Landing Pad, Wilmington’s newest Route 66 attraction, officially opened its doors earlier today with a festive ribbon cutting ceremony. Located at the base of the iconic Gemini Giant, the event welcomed visitors with vibrant entertainment, including a caricature artist, a Route 66-themed food truck, and unforgettable photo opportunities.

Designed as a must-stop destination for Route 66 travelers, The Landing Pad souvenir shop offers unique, one-of-a-kind souvenirs that help preserve memories of The First Hundred Miles of America’s Mother Road. With its nostalgic charm and prime location at 110 S. Park St., The Landing Pad promises to become a highlight for tourists exploring this legendary route.

The celebration was attended by several notable local leaders, including Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Joliet Area Historical Museum CEO Greg Peerbolte, and Heritage Corridor Destinations President and CEO Robert Navarro, all of whom expressed support for the new addition to the community and its potential to enhance regional tourism.

The Landing Pad will be open for the season Thursday through Monday, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“What you see here is a collaborative effort to preserving and promoting Route 66 for generations to come,” said Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz.

“Towns don’t die when they fail; they die when they quit,” said Joliet Area Historical Museum CEO Greg Peerbolte.

About Heritage Corridor Destinations

Heritage Corridor is a destination of six Illinois counties (Will, Grundy, Livingston, LaSalle, Bureau, and Putnam) southwest of Chicago including The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, 1&M Canal towns and Starved Rock Country.

Experience heritage with a modern twist in dining, culture, vintage shopping and outdoor activities for visitors to explore whether it be a day trip or weekend visit. Cruise through the first hundred miles of Route 66 where a visitor can enjoy more than a taste of the Mother Road and midcentury Americana style. Stroll through the 1&M Canal towns and experience the amenities of this cultural, natural, and economic resource with a combination of industrial grit and up-cycled architecture that leaves a visitor inspired about the past and future. Starved Rock Country, one of the Midwest’s original vacation destinations, invites visitors to unplug and experience the charm and beauty of the area’s waterfalls, canyons and the Illinois River valley. Visiting the Heritage Corridor is time well spent; the essence of midwestern hospitality, outdoor rejuvenation, and vintage flair with a modern twist.

Visit HCDestinations.com for more information.

About Joliet Area Historical Museum

The mission of the Joliet Area Historical Museum is to promote awareness, understanding, and preservation of the Joliet area’s diverse history. The museum occupies the space formerly known as the Ottawa Street Methodist Church at the intersection of Cass and Ottawa Streets in downtown Joliet. Since its opening in the fall of 2002, the museum’s main exhibition gallery serves as an introduction to the many stories of the Joliet area and its people. JAHM operates and holds stewardship of several historic sites and museums in the greater Joliet Area. These sites include:

The Joliet Area Historical Museum; Old Joliet Prison; The Martin and Emma Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum; The Joliet Railroad Museum; and The Gemini Giant Landing Pad. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information.

About Wilmington Park District

The Wilmington Park District improves the quality of life of Wilmington residents through the development of a comprehensive system of parks, recreational facilities, and a diversified portfolio of recreation programs. Visit islandparkdistrict.com to discover upcoming events and activities.