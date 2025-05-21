Summer at the library is not just for kids; plenty of events for adults and teens

With its summer reading programs, the library has long been a popular spot for children in the summer. This year, the library is offering several activities for children, but they also are providing adult and teen offerings as well. Teens and adults may sign up for any of these programs by calling 815-584-3061, finding a sign-up link on the Facebook page, or by stopping by the library in person.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Fight Against Human Trafficking will be held at 6 pm Tuesday, May 27. Meg Kelsey, Director of the Center for Global Justice, and recent law school graduate Jillian Frauli will cover how prevalent the current situation is, what is being done to combat it, and what the average person can do about it. Tips for keeping your children safer also will be presented. A representative from Eph Two Ten and Destiny Rescue will also talk about these organizations and their efforts to rescue children.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, June 3. All are invited to join this club by checking out a cookbook from the library, making a recipe, and then sharing and discussing it with the group. This month, we will be trying salads.

Puppy Yoga will begin at 1 pm Wednesday, June 4. Jennifer Connor from Blackbird Yoga Studio will lead the class. Andie Lehman from K9 Connect Center will provide the puppies.

Craft Night will be 6 pm Thursday, June 5. This month, guests will be creating diamond art coasters. This event is sponsored by Chrystle Haacke.

Wellness in Nature will be offered at 10 am Tuesday, June 10 by the University of Illinois Extension educators. Explore the health benefits of being present in nature and discover simple activities to foster experiences in the natural world.

White Elephant Bingo – Summer Edition will take place at 6 pm Wednesday, June 11. Bring a wrapped summertime item to be used as prizes. Bingo cars for special rounds will include Summer Fun. We also will have some rounds of Music Bingo featuring summer songs and the Beach Boys.

Robert de Oliveira will present a lecture on Gertrude Stein at 6 pm Thursday, June 12. Learn about Stein, one of the most significant influencers of the Modern Art movement, and her controversial life presented from birth to death.

Dwight, Illinois: Where Big League Talent Met Small Town America will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, June 18, by DTHS alum Bill Pearch (Class of 1991). Pearch, a Society for American Baseball Research member, will highlight the community’s earliest references to baseball, how Col. Frank L. Smith’s namesake team aided his political aspirations, and several of the major league and independent teams that barnstormed through town in the early 20th Century.

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm Thursday, June 19. All adults are welcome to join this group and come and go as their schedule allows. Bring your supplies and join for a time of socializing and creating together.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, June 19. All are invited to join this group by researching the crime of the month independently through documentaries, books, podcasts, and websites, and then bringing their facts and opinions on the case to discuss with the group. This month, we will discuss the murder of Sam Cooke. When Cooke moved from his gospel singing roots and became involved as an activist for racial equality, he was killed by a motel clerk with a bizarre story.

Family Trivia Night will begin at 6 pm Friday, June 20. Test your wits with this fun game of pop culture trivia and some game breaks thrown in for bonus points. This event is sponsored by Jane Anderson.

Knit and Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Monday, June 23. This group is for beginners and pros. If you are just starting out, one of our more experienced members can help you out.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 10 am Tuesday, June 24. All adults are welcome to join this group. They will be discussing Sold on a Monday by Kristina McMorris.

Matt Boucher of Boucher Family Farms will perform a Drone Demonstration at 6 pm Tuesday, June 24. He will show how the drone works and how it helps him farm.

Gary Wenstrup, a music historian, will return to the library at 6 pm Thursday, June 26, to present a multimedia lecture on Simon and Garfunkel. Many patrons enjoyed his presentation on Motown last summer.

Investing Basics will be presented at 6 pm Monday, June 30, by DTHS alum Justin Fox. He will discuss the game of investing, where to start if you are new to the game, and ways to get the best return for your money. This program is sponsored by Edward Jones.

In addition to these programs, the library also will offer ongoing programs.

Chess Club welcomes players of all ages and meets at 3:30 pm on Mondays. Whether you want to learn more about the game or just play a new opponent, stop by and play.

Stayin’ Fit and Active will meet at 8 am every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. These gentle workouts will be via video with occasional guests leading the class. Mondays will be chair exercises, Wednesdays, will be core and strength workouts, and Fridays will be aerobic and balance workouts.

Stay tuned for a full slate of programs in July as well!