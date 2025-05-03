Spring planting accelerates across U.S.

By RHIANNON BRANCH

FarmWeek

It is early in the season, but soybean planting is ahead of the five-year average pace and the forecast for May generally looks favorable for fieldwork.

USDA reported 10% of Illinois soybeans were planted as of April 21 compared to 10% at the same time last season and 7% on average.

Corn planting reached 7% complete as of the same date compared to 10% last year and 11% on average.

Jason McVicker, Pioneer field agronomist who covers the Interstate 80 corridor in northern Illinois, said planting has been all over the board in his area.

“We have guys that are probably about half done and really poured the coals to it and you’ve got others that said they wouldn’t do anything until after Easter,” he told the RFD Radio Network’s Jim Taylor.

McVicker said those who planted put a good dent in soybean acres.

“A lot of my reps’ sheds were stocked full (of seed) and now they’re not quite down to bare bones, but they have made a lot of progress with deliveries and getting some of those beans in the ground,” he said, adding that many farmers were holding out for warmer temperatures to plant corn as of last week.

“But if we do get dried out, I think we’re going to see a pretty heavy switch to guys getting corn in the ground and maximizing that opportunity,” McVicker said.

Wind has been the biggest challenge in northern Illinois this season, according to McVicker, as it prevented timely herbicide applications.

“It is getting frustrating for some of these guys because we need to make sure we’ve got that chemistry out there to keep us weed-free and give that crop a chance to get ahead of any of those challenges that could present themselves,” he said.

Weather outlooks for May point toward warmer and wetter-than-average conditions across Illinois.

Trent Ford, state climatologist with the Illinois State Water Survey, told RFD chances for a late spring cool down are slim and above average temperatures should continue an upward trajectory for soil temperatures.

“Wetter-than-normal conditions do mean that spring fieldwork windows aren’t going to be wide open, but they’ll be open in between things,” Ford said.

Far southern Illinois, where growers have received more than enough rain this spring, is where this forecast is of concern, Ford said.







“Any additional rainfall that they’re likely to receive in May is probably going to continue to delay or maybe obstruct good fieldwork,” Ford said.

Soil in the rest of the state has the capacity to take in more water, according to the climatologist.

“So that means any rain that falls will hopefully drain pretty quickly and, combined with above average temperatures, we could have some pretty timely fieldwork in May,” Ford said.

Meanwhile, severe weather has continued an active pattern in the state.

A strong spring low pressure system brought severe storms to parts of the Midwest on Easter Sunday. Three tornadoes were confirmed in Knox and Tazewell counties, according to the National Weather Service, with another along the McDonough-Henderson county line, which all caused damage to trees, outbuildings and power lines among other objects.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.