SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Library On May 7, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board Vice-President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:34 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Eric Scheuer

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Jacob Scheuer, AD

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mr. Pittenger announced that Kathleen Gettinger has been chosen as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Randy Irvin was in attendance to reiterate his support of the administration’s decision-making regarding who can volunteer with our students. Board Vice-President Sulzberger also asked that in the future we pull out any costs associated with frivolous lawsuits from the Consent Agenda to be voted on separately.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong recognized outgoing Board President Tim Henson for his 13 years of service to both districts. Mr. DeLong presented the official canvas results from the April 1st election for 4 open seats as follows:

Joel Sandeno: 390 votes

Max Sulzberger: 386 votes

Eric Scheuer: 356 votes

There was no 4th candidate on the ballot.

The April 16, 2025 Board Minutes were presented for approval.

REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD

Board Vice-President Sulzberger asked for nominations of President Pro-Tem.

Moved by Tjelle, seconded by Sandeno, to name Josh DeLong as President Pro-Tem. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.