SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Township High School Library On May 7, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Mike Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal; Jacob Scheuer, AD

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mrs. Schultz announced that Samantha Beier has been chosen as Redbird of the Month.

Choir Director Drew Smith recognized the students who performed at the Solo/Ensemble contest in April. Gracie Shireman performed her Best of Day song for the Board.

Mrs. Schultz recognized 8th Grade students Elizabeth Hansen and Landon Hoffner for being chosen to attend the IPA Principal’s Breakfast.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Mary Schultz was in attendance to comment on the painting of the cafeteria and covering the handprints of former Redbirds. Jeffrey Henson addressed the Board once again regarding the denial of allowing him to attend a field trip with his child due to previous felony convictions. Kathy Stewart read a statement from the DEA in support of the administration’s decision-making regarding who can volunteer with our students. Randy Irvin also added his support of the administration on this subject. Board President Nick Stipanovich commented that he would like to see the Board pull out any costs for frivolous lawsuits from the Consent Agenda in the future to make that a separate voting item.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong recognized outgoing Board members Tara Hansen and Nick Stipanovich for their years of service to Dwight Grade School. Hansen served 4 years and Stipanovich served 9 years.

Mr. DeLong presented the official canvas results from the April 1st election for 4 open seats as follows: