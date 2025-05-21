SPECIAL JOINT MEETING OF THE BOARDS OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232 AND DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight High School Library On May 7, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
GS President Pro-Tem Josh DeLong called the GS portion of the meeting to order at 6:38 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; GS Principal Julie Schultz; GS Asst. Principal Mike Bennett-Tejes; HS Principal Andy Pittenger; Jacob Scheuer, AD
REORGANIZATION OF THE GS BOARD
The newly elected Board members read and signed their Oaths of Office.
ROLL CALL @ 6:40 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: None
Mr. DeLong asked for nominations for the office of Board President. Mark Christenson nominated Mallaney; no other nominations were received. Mallaney was elected to the seat by unanimous vote.
President Mallaney asked for nominations for the office of Vice-President; Marc Ellis, Mark Christenson and Chuck Trainor were nominated. The vote results were 3 for Ellis, 3 for Christenson and 1 for Trainor. A second vote was held between Ellis and Christenson. The vote results were: Christenson 4 and Ellis 3. Christenson was elected to the seat.
Mallaney asked for nominations for the office of Secretary. Deb Conroy was nominated and no others were received. She retains the seat by unanimous vote.
Mallaney asked for nominations for the office of Treasurer. Stephanie Goetsch was nominated and no others were received. She was elected to the seat by unanimous vote.
HS President Pro-Tem Josh DeLong called the HS portion of the meeting to order at 6:46 p.m. 1
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Tim Henson; Eric Scheuer; Kim Frauli
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; GS Principal Julie Schultz; GS Asst. Principal Mike Bennett-Tejes; HS Principal Andy Pittenger; Jacob Scheuer, AD
REORGANIZATION OF THE HS BOARD
The newly elected Board members read and signed their Oaths of Office.
ROLL CALL:
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Kim Frauli; Eric Scheuer
Mr. DeLong asked for nominations for the office of Board President. Joel Sandeno was nominated and no others were received. Sandeno was elected to the seat by unanimous vote.
President Sandeno asked for nominations for the office of Vice-President. Max Sulzberger was nominated and no others were received. Sulzberger retained the seat by unanimous vote.
Sandeno asked for nominations for the office of Secretary. Deb Conroy was nominated and no others were received. She retains the seat by unanimous vote.
Sandeno asked for nominations for the office of Treasurer. Stephanie Goetsch was nominated and no others were received. She was elected to the seat by unanimous vote.
Mr. DeLong introduced Erin Connor as the candidate to fill the open seat left by Tim Henson’s resignation. Mrs. Connor took the Oath of Office and was appointed to a seat on the Board. Her seat will be a two-year seat, up for election in 2027.
ROLL CALL:
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Kim Frauli; Eric Scheuer
PUBLIC COMMENT None
GS REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz thanked the PTO and the District for Staff Appreciation meals and gifts during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.
Mr. DeLong reminded the Board members that 8th Grade Graduation will be on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the HS Gymnasium. Members that wish to be on stage will need to let Mr. DeLong know.
Mr. DeLong also reminded the Board members that they need to let the District Office know as soon as possible if they plan to attend the Triple I Conference in Chicago on November 21-23.
HS REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.
Mr. Scheuer reported that the Boys Track Team is Conference Champions for the first time since 1980. There are several track athletes that are expected to qualify for state again this year. He also reported that the Baseball team is ranked 1st in the Regional, so they will get a bye for the first round, which is hosted here this year. We are also hosting the quarterfinal round in Softball this year.
Mr. DeLong thanked Jack Connor for all of his work in maintaining our buildings and grounds. We have received many compliments on our campus.
Mr. DeLong reminded the Board members that HS Graduation will be on Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the HS Gymnasium. Members that wish to be on stage will need to let Mr. DeLong know.
Mr. DeLong also reminded the Board members that they need to let the District Office know as soon as possible if they plan to attend the Triple I Conference in Chicago on November 21-23.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Christenson, seconded by Ellis, for the GS to enter Executive Session at 7:04 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent in which case the basis for the findings shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Tjelle, seconded by Bunting, for the HS to enter Executive Session at 7:04 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent in which case the basis for the findings shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Trainor, seconded by Christenson, for the GS to exit Executive Session at 7:16 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Tjelle, for the HS to exit Executive Session at 7:16 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s GS Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Authorize Payment of May 2025 Bills
- 2) Authorize Payment of June 2025 Bills
- 3) Approve Resignation, Christine Stephens, 7th Grade Basketball Coach
- 4) Approve Resignation, Kaylee Gelsthorpe, Assistant Track Coach
- 5) Approve Employment, Stephanie Goetsch, District Treasurer
- 6) Approve Employment, Steven Lopez, 7th Grade Volleyball Coach
- 7) Approve Employment, Max Sulzberger, 6th Grade Girls Basketball Coach
- 8) Approve Employment, Kayla Kodat, 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach
- 9) Approve Employment, Courtney Gleason, Cheer Coach
- 10) Approve Employment, Noah Wilkins, Head Wrestling Coach
- 11) Approve Employment, Vicki Knop, Summer Custodial Worker
Items for consideration on this month’s HS Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Authorize Payment of May 2025 Bills
- 2) Authorize Payment of June 2025 Bills
- 3) Approve Employment, Stephanie Goetsch, District Treasurer
- 4) Approve Employment, Megan Frazier, Class of 2028 Sponsor
- 5) Approve Employment, Madison McBeath, Color Guard Sponsor
- 6) Approve Employment, Emily Miles, Paraprofessional
- 7) Approve Resignation, Brianna Woodford, Custodian
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the bid results from the HS HVAC/Plumbing Project that will commence this summer. Bee Liner Lean Services was the lowest responsible bidder at a base cost of $1,179,250. Mr. DeLong addressed some issues of uncertainty with the reputation of Bee Liner.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the GS Board meeting dates as the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the GS Library.
Mr. DeLong presented the HS Board meeting dates as the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the HS Board Room.
Mr. DeLong reported that the GS designation of depository for financial funds is Bank of Pontiac, Dwight Branch.
Mr. DeLong reported that the HS designation of depository for financial funds is Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, Dwight Branch.
Mr. DeLong asked the GS Board to adopt the policies of the former Board of Education. Mr. DeLong asked the HS Board to adopt the policies of the former Board of Education
Mr. DeLong presented the 2025-26 Student Handbooks for approval.
Mr. DeLong held the first reading of PRESS Policy 118 Board policy updates.
Mr. DeLong reported that he met with the DEA regarding 2 memorandums of understanding involving stipends. The DEA agreed to the following MOUs:
- a) Stipend change for Concession Stand Coordinator—this stipend was decreased because it will now only be a HS position. It was split in the first year of the contract but it was determined that the position was only needed at the HS in the future since the Concession Stands are run differently at the GS.
- b) Stipend for DTHS Social Worker—this stipend was necessary to address the departure of the GS Social Worker, who was partially paid by the HS. While the GS will be covered under LCSSU for their Social Worker, the HS portion would not be and therefore the stipend was created.
Mr. DeLong presented the list of GS Fall/Winter Extracurricular Personnel for approval of employment for the 2025-26 school year.
Mr. DeLong presented the list of HS Fall/Winter Extracurricular Personnel for approval of employment for the 2025-26 school year.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Christenson, to adjourn the GS portion of the meeting at 7:32 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Bunting, seconded by Tjelle, to adjourn the HS portion of the meeting at 7:32 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.