SPECIAL JOINT MEETING OF THE BOARDS OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232 AND DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board members that 8th Grade Graduation will be on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the HS Gymnasium. Members that wish to be on stage will need to let Mr. DeLong know.

Mr. DeLong also reminded the Board members that they need to let the District Office know as soon as possible if they plan to attend the Triple I Conference in Chicago on November 21-23.

HS REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer reported that the Boys Track Team is Conference Champions for the first time since 1980. There are several track athletes that are expected to qualify for state again this year. He also reported that the Baseball team is ranked 1st in the Regional, so they will get a bye for the first round, which is hosted here this year. We are also hosting the quarterfinal round in Softball this year.

Mr. DeLong thanked Jack Connor for all of his work in maintaining our buildings and grounds. We have received many compliments on our campus.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board members that HS Graduation will be on Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the HS Gymnasium. Members that wish to be on stage will need to let Mr. DeLong know.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Christenson, seconded by Ellis, for the GS to enter Executive Session at 7:04 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent in which case the basis for the findings shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Tjelle, seconded by Bunting, for the HS to enter Executive Session at 7:04 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent in which case the basis for the findings shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.