Sheila Kaye Koerner, 90, resident of the Arc in Dwight and formerly of Cabery, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at the home. She was born March 27, 1935 in Arrowsmith, the daughter of Howard and Francis (Weaver) Gash. She married John Koerner on February 14, 1953. He precedes her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Kari (Ron) Beland and Sharon Thorndyke, both of Cabery; six grandchildren, Michelle (Craig) Daeger, Heidi McArthur, Daniel (Kritika) Thorndyke, Amber (EJ) Besold; Olivia (Ben) Hurst, and Jahna Beland, and 11 great grandchildren, Griffin, Abby, Elise, Ruby, Jane, Elizabeth, Maddie, JJ, Alice, Joseph, and Wayne. She is also survived by a brother, Jerry Gash.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sheila was preceded in death by a son, William H. “Bill” Koerner; a grandson, Justin Thorndyke; a sister, Carole DeVenouges; and a brother, Ronald Gash.

Sheila was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cabery, where she served on the Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the Women’s Club in Cabery. She was an avid photo taker and a big country music fan, especially of Alan Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 10th at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cabery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cabery Fire Department.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed, at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.