Out of 42 schools in the 700 division, the Seneca High School ACES team placed 6th overall in the state. Notable individual achievements include Jacob Hasselbring with a 10th place in the computer science category, a 6th place in the engineering graphics category from Ben Biros, a 3rd place out of 57 individuals in computer science taken by Payton McDonald. And for the first time in a while we have a 1st place finish in the ACES state competition in engineering graphics, out of 58 competitors, is Casey Klicker! Congratulations to Casey Klicker for winning the state competition..

Seneca High School ACES State Qualifying team

From left to right: Jacob Hasselbring, Casey Klicker, Payton McDonald, Ben Biros, Juliet Mueller, and Chase McDaniel.