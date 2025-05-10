Left to right is Addy Sulzberger, Ryan Bean, Katy Kaluzny, Katy Dolan, Mia Franklin, Addie Taylor, Joey Groves, and Cloe Gall.

Seven DTHS students attended the 91st Annual Student Council State Conference held May 1 – 3 at the Westin Hotel in Lombard. With a unanimous vote, Ryan Bean was elected as the new Prairie 8 District Vice President. This appears to be the first time a Dwight student has ever held a State Student Council position. Prairie 8 District is made up of schools from LaSalle, Livingston, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, and Iroquois counties.

Ryan will be meeting with the other elected officials in the district next school year to plan leadership conferences and bring back ideas to help improve DTHS school culture through the student council program.