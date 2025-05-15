“Just a little litter might seem harmless, but it can create a big, expensive problem,” said Illinois Transportation Acting Secretary Gia Biagi. “At IDOT, we’re determined to put a lid on litter, but we need your help. Hang onto your garbage until you can get to a trash can. Tie down loads and cargo that can get caught in the wind. Let’s work together and keep our state and our communities litter free.”

Last year, IDOT spent approximately $26.9 million statewide picking up litter and removing large debris. That’s the equivalent of buying 100 maintenance trucks that also plow snow in winter or purchasing all of the salt that IDOT spreads in an average winter, with money left to spare. It also could pay to resurface 22 miles of interstate highway.

Litter comes with hidden costs as well, including blocking drainage systems that prevent flooding, harming critical landscaping and putting the public’s safety at risk. ​

During the warmer months and when weather permits, with operations ramping up in the spring, IDOT will deploy teams dedicated to litter removal, focusing on ramps, interchanges and known problem areas. Although lane closures will not be required, equipment and workers may be present on the shoulders. If you encounter maintenance vehicles and workers, please slow down, move over and give them space – it’s the law.

While IDOT is committed to maintaining a positive impression of the state by keeping its more than 150,000 miles of roadsides clean, the public can play a part as well. Remember to use bags and receptacles in your vehicle to collect and dispose of trash. Consider reusable bags for shopping and refillable bottles for beverages to cut down on waste. Properly secure loads with rope, straps, tarps and netting.

Litter facts:

Roadside litter causes distractions that can lead to dangerous crashes. It also requires maintenance operations that put workers in potentially hazardous situations amid live traffic.

Litter kills plants and animals. It’s also unsightly. No one likes litter in their community.

Littering is illegal and subject to a fine of up to $1,500 in Illinois. In addition to other penalties, violators may be required to maintain litter control over a portion of highway for 30 days. (415 ILCS 105/5)

Loads must be tarped and secured, with permits required for certain cargo. Violators can face penalties that include a fine up to $250 in Illinois. (625 ILCS 5/15-109)

Littering is a problem that’s easily controlled and preventable. You wouldn’t throw garbage on your front lawn. Use a trash can instead.

Remember: Put a Lid on Litter!

To view a short video on the impacts of litter in Illinois, click here or visit IDOT’s YouTube channel.

Last year, volunteer groups in IDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program reported that they logged 794 hours with 1,928 volunteers helping with cleanup activities. More than 1,700 bags of garbage were collected, with a kitchen sink, sardines, car parts and a fake $100 bill among the items collected and properly disposed.

Part of a club, church, civic group or workplace that wants to get involved? To learn more about how to become a volunteer, visit the Adopt-A-Highway page to fill out an online application and “adopt” a two-mile section of highway.