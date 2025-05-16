There are currently 511 homes and businesses without power in Grundy County, Illinois. This represents 2.1% of the 24,374 customers we track in the county as of May 16, 2025 8:47:11 AM Central Daylight Time.

The utility with the largest percentage of customers out is Commonwealth Edison, at 2.1% of customers without power.

There are currently 11 homes and businesses without power in Livingston County, Illinois. This represents 0.06% of the 18,209 customers we track in the county as of May 16, 2025 9:02:00 AM Central Daylight Time.